Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 14 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat, Dong Geon Lee help Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors

In a game filled with twists and turns, Bengaluru Bulls pipped Bengal Warriors by one solitary point to take a hotly contested game 36-35 in the Pro Kabaddi League's Boxing Day fixture on Sunday. This is the Warriors' first loss of the season.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



