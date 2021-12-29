Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 14 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat, Dong Geon Lee help Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 8: Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh pulled off one of the most effective substitutions this season by bringing on Dong Geon Lee to swing the game's momentum in the Bulls' favour. Team Sportstar 29 December, 2021 13:19 IST Team Sportstar 29 December, 2021 13:19 IST In a game filled with twists and turns, Bengaluru Bulls pipped Bengal Warriors by one solitary point to take a hotly contested game 36-35 in the Pro Kabaddi League's Boxing Day fixture on Sunday. This is the Warriors' first loss of the season.VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 5: Pro Kabaddi 2021 day 5: Super 10s for Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar; Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors, Gujarat, Delhi settle for draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 15 Highlights - V Ajith Kumar guides U Mumba to draw against former team Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 14 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat, Dong Geon Lee help Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 13 Highlights - Dabang Delhi holds Gujarat Giants to 24-24 draw Deshorn Brown scores hat-trick in Mumbai-NorthEast high-scoring draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 12 Highlights - Arjun Deshwal's 18-point haul helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 11 Highlights - Aslam Inamdar helps Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal helps UP Yoddha to win against old team Patna Pirates Stewart, Sahal score in Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC stalemate Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal guides UP Yoddha to win vs former team Patna Pirates 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 8 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas