Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 17 Highlights - Patna Pirates' raiders hand Puneri Paltan heavy defeat

Three-time champion Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan 38-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Tuesday.

Sachin scored a Super 10 (10 points) and was ably supported by Patna’s defensive trio of Sunil (4 points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (3 points) and Sajin C (3 points).



The lack of a quality raider despite promising performances from youngsters will be a cause of concern for the Puneri Paltan who succumbed to their second loss in three matches.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



