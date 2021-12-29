Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 18 Highlights - Haryana Steelers edge Telugu Titans with all-round show, injury concern for Siddharth Desai

Meetu and Rohit Gulia shone for Haryana Steelers as an all-round performance helped them beat Telugu Titans

Haryana was the more confident side for most parts of the game, with Vikash Kandola not needing to take on major raiding duties for the night.



Siddharth Desai (nine points) employed an uncharacteristic strategy of relying on bonus points to keep his own tally and the team scoreline going. He eventually ended up injuring his wrist towards the end of the first half and did not feature in the game after that.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



