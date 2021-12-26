Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Telugu Titans made an incredible comeback to draw Tamil Thalaivas 40-40 in the second match of day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 8. Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 17:35 IST Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 17:35 IST Mohammad Ismail Nabibaksh's all round show helped Bengal Warriors get their tittle defence off to a sparkling start with a 38-33 win over UP Yoddha.The Iranian all-rounder registered 11 points and stepped up to lead the Warriors' resistance against an unsure opposition led by the imperious Pardeep Narwal.VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 1: PKL 2021: Big stars disappoint on day 1; Warriors, U Mumba register wins Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense Dean Elgar: India ticking all boxes, difficult to focus on one player Ashes Adelaide Test review: Labuschagne shines, more pain for Joe Root Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations Tim Southee on IPL auctions, wanting to emulate James Anderson and Black Caps' success Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine