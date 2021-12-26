Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha

Mohammad Ismail Nabibaksh's all round show helped Bengal Warriors get their tittle defence off to a sparkling start with a 38-33 win over UP Yoddha.

The Iranian all-rounder registered 11 points and stepped up to lead the Warriors' resistance against an unsure opposition led by the imperious Pardeep Narwal.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



