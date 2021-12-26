Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Pro Kabaddi 2021: Gujarat Giants’ defence proved to be too hot to handle for the Panthers as the Season 1 Champion succumbed to a 34 – 27 defeat in their opening match. Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 19:38 IST Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 19:38 IST Gujarat Giants’ defence proved to be too hot to handle for the Panthers as the Season 1 Champion succumbed to a 34 – 27 defeat in their opening match.Girish Maruti Ernak secured a HIGH 5 (7 tackle points) and was ably accompanied by teammate Parvesh Bhainswal (4 raid points) as Gujarat secured an important victory to open its campaign.VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 2: Pro Kabaddi 2021: Monu Goyat, Naveen shine on day 2; wins for Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi 2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense Dean Elgar: India ticking all boxes, difficult to focus on one player Ashes Adelaide Test review: Labuschagne shines, more pain for Joe Root Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations