Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener

Gujarat Giants’ defence proved to be too hot to handle for the Panthers as the Season 1 Champion succumbed to a 34 – 27 defeat in their opening match.

Girish Maruti Ernak secured a HIGH 5 (7 tackle points) and was ably accompanied by teammate Parvesh Bhainswal (4 raid points) as Gujarat secured an important victory to open its campaign.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



