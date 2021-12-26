Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan Naveen Kumar was the star for Dabang Delhi K.C. as it beat Puneri Paltan 41 – 30 in their season opener. Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 23:21 IST Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 23:21 IST Naveen Kumar was the star for Dabang Delhi K.C. as it beat Puneri Paltan 41 – 30 in their season opener. The prolific raider scored 16 points and was ably matched by his raiding partner Vijay (9 points), as they gave Pune defenders a torrid time on the mat.VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 2: Pro Kabaddi 2021: Monu Goyat, Naveen shine on day 2; wins for Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 6 Highlights - Monu Goyat leads Patna Pirates to 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan 2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense Dean Elgar: India ticking all boxes, difficult to focus on one player