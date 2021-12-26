Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan

Naveen Kumar was the star for Dabang Delhi K.C. as it beat Puneri Paltan 41 – 30 in their season opener. The prolific raider scored 16 points and was ably matched by his raiding partner Vijay (9 points), as they gave Pune defenders a torrid time on the mat.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



