Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 22 highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 42-28 win over Haryana Steelers

PKL Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls has coasted to its third successive win as Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's stunning performance propels the former champion to a 42-28 win over the Haryana Steelers.

03 January, 2022 18:14 IST
