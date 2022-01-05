Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan

Ajinkya, called the "trump card" by Tamil Thalaivas coach J Udaya Kumar, had many a trick up his sleeve as he came off the bench and excelled in the do-or-die raids at the death to help Thalaivas beat Puneri Paltan 36-26 win in a Pro Kabaddi game.



Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Magnificent Monu marshals Patna Pirates past Bengal Warriors, Ajinkya stars in Tamil Thalaivas' maiden win