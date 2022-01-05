Videos Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan PKL 2021: Ajinkya Pawar bagged 11 points to power Tamil Thalaivas to a 36-26 win over Puneri Paltan. The win was Tamil Thalaivas’ first win of the season. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 07:39 IST Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 07:39 IST Ajinkya, called the "trump card" by Tamil Thalaivas coach J Udaya Kumar, had many a trick up his sleeve as he came off the bench and excelled in the do-or-die raids at the death to help Thalaivas beat Puneri Paltan 36-26 win in a Pro Kabaddi game. Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Magnificent Monu marshals Patna Pirates past Bengal Warriors, Ajinkya stars in Tamil Thalaivas' maiden win Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur In memoriam: From Milkha Singh to Eileen Ash, remembering those we lost in sports in 2021 R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 22 highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 42-28 win over Haryana Steelers Child's play for Cummins & Co., Morgan-esque makeover needed for England red ball cricket? The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test