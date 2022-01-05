Videos Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors, once again, rode on Maninder Singh's brilliance (12 points) but the side lacked a quality all-rounder in Mohammed Nabibakhsh's absence and slipped to its third successive loss. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 08:19 IST Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 08:19 IST Star raider Monu Goyat put on a show on New Year's eve as he scored a stunning seven points in a single raid to decimate the Bengal Warriors and marshal the Patna Pirates to a massive 44-30 win.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Magnificent Monu marshals Patna Pirates past Bengal Warriors, Ajinkya stars in Tamil Thalaivas' maiden win Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur In memoriam: From Milkha Singh to Eileen Ash, remembering those we lost in sports in 2021 R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 22 highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 42-28 win over Haryana Steelers Child's play for Cummins & Co., Morgan-esque makeover needed for England red ball cricket? The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review