Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles

The first day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) action in 2022 saw three successive draws as none of the six teams managed to claim a victory.



U Mumba would rue its chances in its game against UP Yoddha after being in the lead for large parts. UP Yoddha made a strong comback to earn a draw with U Mumba despite Pardeep Narwal having an off day.



