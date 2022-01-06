Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles PKL 2021: The first day of Pro Kabaddi League action in 2022 saw three successive draws as none of the six teams managed to claim a victory. Team Sportstar 06 January, 2022 07:30 IST Team Sportstar 06 January, 2022 07:30 IST The first day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) action in 2022 saw three successive draws as none of the six teams managed to claim a victory.U Mumba would rue its chances in its game against UP Yoddha after being in the lead for large parts. UP Yoddha made a strong comback to earn a draw with U Mumba despite Pardeep Narwal having an off day.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors Read more stories on Videos. More Videos From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur In memoriam: From Milkha Singh to Eileen Ash, remembering those we lost in sports in 2021 R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 22 highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 42-28 win over Haryana Steelers Child's play for Cummins & Co., Morgan-esque makeover needed for England red ball cricket?