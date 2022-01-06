Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls will be happy to share the spoils with Telugu Titans but looked off-colour for large parts of the game. Team Sportstar 06 January, 2022 09:00 IST Team Sportstar 06 January, 2022 09:00 IST Telugu Titans was seconds away from claiming its first win of PKL 8 and the side's skipper Rohit Kumar just had to ensure his final raid was a legal one but he was tackled by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as Bengaluru Bulls came back from the jaws of defeat to snatch a draw.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors Read more stories on Videos. More Videos From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur In memoriam: From Milkha Singh to Eileen Ash, remembering those we lost in sports in 2021 R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 22 highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 42-28 win over Haryana Steelers Child's play for Cummins & Co., Morgan-esque makeover needed for England red ball cricket?