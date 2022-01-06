Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season

Telugu Titans was seconds away from claiming its first win of PKL 8 and the side's skipper Rohit Kumar just had to ensure his final raid was a legal one but he was tackled by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as Bengaluru Bulls came back from the jaws of defeat to snatch a draw.



Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints