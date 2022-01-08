Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 PKL 8: Haryana Steelers had a massive 12-point lead at the interval but squandered it as Gujarat Giants made a stirring comeback. Steelers managed to complete a win to take five points. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 07:30 IST Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 07:30 IST Vikash Kandola and Meetu starred with Super 10s as Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants 38-36. Haryana Steelers had a massive 12-point lead at the interval but squandered it as Gujarat Giants made a stirring comeback.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls cruises past Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants in a thriller Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 27 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Dabang Delhi to shock draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur