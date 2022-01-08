Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table PKL 8: Puneri Paltan struggled to cope with Bulls' onslaught and the lack of experienced players cost the side dear as it fizzled away at the death. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 09:45 IST Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 09:45 IST Bengaluru Bulls extended its unbeaten streak to five games as it defeated Puneri Paltan 40-29. The result saw Bengaluru Bulls storm to the top of the standings, while Puneri Paltan remained at the bottom.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls cruises past Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants in a thriller Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia Read more stories on Videos. More Videos The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 27 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Dabang Delhi to shock draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 23 Highlights - Ajinkya Pawar shines as Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Puneri Paltan