Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw

U Mumba held Haryana Steelers to a 24-24 tie in a vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 game in Bengaluru



Captain Fazel Atrachali had four points in defence for Mumbai in a low-scoring game where defences overpowered the raiders. But Haryana will only have themselves to blame after allowing Abhishek Singh to make a valid final raid of the match with scores tied and no time remaining. All-rounder Rohit Gulia scored eight points for the Steelers.



