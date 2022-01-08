Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw PKL 8: U Mumba held Haryana Steelers to a 24-24 tie in a vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 game in Bengaluru. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 12:45 IST Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 12:45 IST U Mumba held Haryana Steelers to a 24-24 tie in a vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 game in BengaluruCaptain Fazel Atrachali had four points in defence for Mumbai in a low-scoring game where defences overpowered the raiders. But Haryana will only have themselves to blame after allowing Abhishek Singh to make a valid final raid of the match with scores tied and no time remaining. All-rounder Rohit Gulia scored eight points for the Steelers.Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Pardeep Narwal reaches 1200-point milestone but UP Yoddha loses to Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba, Haryana Steelers settle for nervy draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 27 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Dabang Delhi to shock draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 24 Highlights - Monu Goyat's seven-point raid helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriors