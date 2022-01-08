Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas

PKL 8: A complete performance from the raiders and defenders helped Tamil Thalaivas beat U.P Yoddha 39-33.

08 January, 2022 18:08 IST
08 January, 2022 18:08 IST

Manjeet (seven points) and substitute Ajinkya Pawar (six points) were impressive among the raiders for Thalaivas while defenders Sagar (five points) and Surjeet Singh (three points) backed them up efficiently. Surender Gill scored 14 points for U.P. Yoddha who could not match the intensity of Tamil Thaliavas on the night.

Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Pardeep Narwal reaches 1200-point milestone but UP Yoddha loses to Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba, Haryana Steelers settle for nervy draw

