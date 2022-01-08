Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas PKL 8: A complete performance from the raiders and defenders helped Tamil Thalaivas beat U.P Yoddha 39-33. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 18:08 IST Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 18:08 IST A complete performance from the raiders and defenders helped Tamil Thalaivas beat U.P Yoddha 39-33.Manjeet (seven points) and substitute Ajinkya Pawar (six points) were impressive among the raiders for Thalaivas while defenders Sagar (five points) and Surjeet Singh (three points) backed them up efficiently. Surender Gill scored 14 points for U.P. Yoddha who could not match the intensity of Tamil Thaliavas on the night.Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Pardeep Narwal reaches 1200-point milestone but UP Yoddha loses to Tamil Thalaivas; U Mumba, Haryana Steelers settle for nervy draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 31 Highlights: Team effort helps Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 31-30 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 27 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Dabang Delhi to shock draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come