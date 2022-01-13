Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants PKL 8: Mohit Goyat clinched his first PKL Super 10 for Puneri Paltan and received able support from Aslam Inamdar, who scored right points. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 14:16 IST Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 14:16 IST Puneri Paltan’s youngsters produced a great show to beat Gujarat Giants 33-26. Mohit Goyat clinched his first PKL Super 10 for Puneri Paltan and received able support from Aslam Inamdar, who scored right points. Gujarat Giants' only relief came in the form of its raiders Ajay Kumar (10 points) and Rakesh S (eight points), while the defence failed to show up.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Dabang Delhi rides on Naveen's brilliance to top points table, Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 31 Highlights: Team effort helps Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 31-30 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 27 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Dabang Delhi to shock draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 26 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat's final tackle denies Telugu Titans first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 25 Highlights - UP Yoddha earns draw vs U Mumba, Pardeep Narwal struggles