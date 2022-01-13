Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants

Puneri Paltan’s youngsters produced a great show to beat Gujarat Giants 33-26.



Mohit Goyat clinched his first PKL Super 10 for Puneri Paltan and received able support from Aslam Inamdar, who scored right points. Gujarat Giants' only relief came in the form of its raiders Ajay Kumar (10 points) and Rakesh S (eight points), while the defence failed to show up.



Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Dabang Delhi rides on Naveen's brilliance to top points table, Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants