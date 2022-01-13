Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans PKL 8: Naveen Kumar scored a whopping 25 points, among the most by a raider in a single game of this season of the Pro Kabaddi League to steer Dabang Delhi to a nail-biting 36-35 win over Telugu Titans. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 15:00 IST Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 15:00 IST Dabang Delhi just about managed to seal the win as it struggled to contain Telugu Titans’ new superstar Rajnish, who rose to the occasion and scored 20 points for his side but Naveen Kumar was an unstoppable force, scoring 25 points to deny Titans a victory.The win saw Dabang Delhi extend its unbeaten start to the season while Telugu Titans remained winless. Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Dabang Delhi rides on Naveen's brilliance to top points table, Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 31 Highlights: Team effort helps Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 31-30 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 27 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Dabang Delhi to shock draw