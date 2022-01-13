Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi just about managed to seal the win as it struggled to contain Telugu Titans’ new superstar Rajnish, who rose to the occasion and scored 20 points for his side but Naveen Kumar was an unstoppable force, scoring 25 points to deny Titans a victory.

The win saw Dabang Delhi extend its unbeaten start to the season while Telugu Titans remained winless.



