Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat got off to a slow start, but there was no stopping him once he got going, scoring 18 points in Bengaluru Bulls' 38-31 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 16:28 IST Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 16:28 IST Pawan Sehrawat was at his best as he scored 18 points in Bengaluru Bulls' 38-31 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Thursday. The win saw Bengaluru Bulls return to the top spot on the PKL points table.Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 helped Jaipur lose by a margin of seven points, which helped the side pick up one point.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Pawan's heroics sees Bengaluru Bulls rout Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas moves into top-four Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 36 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 31 Highlights: Team effort helps Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 31-30 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia