Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pawan Sehrawat was at his best as he scored 18 points in Bengaluru Bulls' 38-31 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Thursday. The win saw Bengaluru Bulls return to the top spot on the PKL points table.

Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 helped Jaipur lose by a margin of seven points, which helped the side pick up one point.



Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Pawan's heroics sees Bengaluru Bulls rout Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas moves into top-four