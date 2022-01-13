Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 38 Highlights: Meetu Mahender helps Haryana Steelers stun defending champion Bengal Warriors

Haryana Steelers stormed to a superb win over Bengal Warriors with Meetu Mahender emerging as the star of the game. The youngster was just too quick for the Warriors defence and picked up a well-deserved Super 10, while his skipper Vikash Kandola chipped in with nine points. The Steelers defence was also on song with Jaideep, Mohit and Surender doing well.



