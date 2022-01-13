Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 38 Highlights: Meetu Mahender helps Haryana Steelers stun defending champion Bengal Warriors PKL 8: Haryana Steelers made a stirring comeback to defeat defending champion Bengal Warriors 41-37. Maninder Singh's super 10 went in vain as Warriors bottled the game in the second half. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 17:52 IST Team Sportstar 13 January, 2022 17:52 IST Haryana Steelers stormed to a superb win over Bengal Warriors with Meetu Mahender emerging as the star of the game. The youngster was just too quick for the Warriors defence and picked up a well-deserved Super 10, while his skipper Vikash Kandola chipped in with nine points. The Steelers defence was also on song with Jaideep, Mohit and Surender doing well.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Arjun Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 36 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 31 Highlights: Team effort helps Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 31-30 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 28 Highlights: Haryana Steelers holds nerves to beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia