Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 39 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan

Raider Arjun Deshwal was once again the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Puneri Paltan 31-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match.



Panthers' lead raider Deshwal scored 11 points while defenders Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar scored 4 points each.



