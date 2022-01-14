Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 39 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan PKL 8: Raider Arjun Deshwal was once again the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Puneri Paltan 31-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match Team Sportstar 14 January, 2022 07:30 IST Team Sportstar 14 January, 2022 07:30 IST Raider Arjun Deshwal was once again the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Puneri Paltan 31-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match. Panthers' lead raider Deshwal scored 11 points while defenders Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar scored 4 points each.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Arjun Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 39 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 38 Highlights: Meetu Mahender helps Haryana Steelers stun defending champion Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 36 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 31 Highlights: Team effort helps Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 31-30 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what