Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 41 Highlights: All-round U Mumba thrashes Telugu Titans

PKL 8: Match 41 Highlights: All-round U Mumba thrashes Telugu Titans
17 January, 2022 06:00 IST
U Mumba scripted a comfortable 48-38 win over Telugu Titans. U Mumba remained ahead from the get-go and offered Telugu Titans little to no room for a comeback. The Titans, without Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar, struggled for points and were outplayed by U Mumba. Breakout star Rajnish was not able to be effective in this game but a hi-five for defender Muhammed Shihas was a positive for the still winless.