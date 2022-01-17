Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 42 Highlights: No super 10s but Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giant 27-26

Patna Pirates' unbeaten run extended as it snatched a 27-26 victory over Gujarat Giants.



It was a closely contested game throughout with neither side really able to assert dominance. It was also one of the very few games we've had this season where no raider bagged a Super 10!



