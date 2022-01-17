Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 42 Highlights: No super 10s but Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giant 27-26 PKL 8: Patna Pirates' 27-26 win over Gujarat Giants was one of the very few games this season where no raider bagged a Super 10. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2022 08:00 IST Team Sportstar 17 January, 2022 08:00 IST Patna Pirates' unbeaten run extended as it snatched a 27-26 victory over Gujarat Giants.It was a closely contested game throughout with neither side really able to assert dominance. It was also one of the very few games we've had this season where no raider bagged a Super 10! Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Naveen Kumar's second half comeback helps Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddha, wins for Patna Pirates, U Mumba Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 42 Highlights: No super 10s but Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giant 27-26 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 41 Highlights: All-round U Mumba thrashes Telugu Titans Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 40 Highlights: Naveen pips Pardeep as Dabang Delhi beats UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 39 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 38 Highlights: Meetu Mahender helps Haryana Steelers stun defending champion Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 36 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas