Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 43 Highlights: Aslam Inamdar shines as Puneri Paltan stun Bengal Warriors

PKL 8: Match 43 Highlights: Aslam Inamdar shines as Puneri Paltan stun Bengal Warriors
17 January, 2022 19:21 IST
Aslam Inamdar was the star for Puneri Paltan as it beat defending champion Bengal Warriors 39-27. Aslam scored a Super 10 and a total of 17 points while Abinesh Nadarajan clinched a High 5 for Puneri Paltan, which was in sublime form.Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh clinched a Super 10, but he proved to be the sole performer for a team that struggled to get going.