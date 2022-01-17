Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 43 Highlights: Aslam Inamdar shines as Puneri Paltan stun Bengal Warriors

Aslam Inamdar was the star for Puneri Paltan as it beat defending champion Bengal Warriors 39-27. Aslam scored a Super 10 and a total of 17 points while Abinesh Nadarajan clinched a High 5 for Puneri Paltan, which was in sublime form.

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh clinched a Super 10, but he proved to be the sole performer for a team that struggled to get going.



Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: UP Yoddha's defence ousts Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan stuns Bengal Warriors