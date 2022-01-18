Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 44 Highlights: UP Yoddha gives Bengaluru Bulls reality check; Pawan, Pardeep struggle PKL 8: The UP Yoddha was on song as it claimed six Super Tackles and a total of 22 tackle points to steer the team to a win against Bengaluru Bulls. Team Sportstar 18 January, 2022 14:47 IST Team Sportstar 18 January, 2022 14:47 IST UP Yoddha’s defence produced a masterclass as it marshalled the side to a thumping 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Sunday.The UP Yoddha was on song as it claimed six Super Tackles and a total of 22 tackle points to steer the team to the sixth spot on the points table.Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 (15 total points including three tackle points) while all the defenders chipped in with tackles. This was the best performance ever by a defence in PKL history and will certainly set the tone for the rest of the campaign.Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: UP Yoddha's defence ousts Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan stuns Bengal Warriors Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 43 Highlights: Aslam Inamdar shines as Puneri Paltan stun Bengal Warriors Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 42 Highlights: No super 10s but Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giant 27-26 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 41 Highlights: All-round U Mumba thrashes Telugu Titans Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 40 Highlights: Naveen pips Pardeep as Dabang Delhi beats UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 39 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 38 Highlights: Meetu Mahender helps Haryana Steelers stun defending champion Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 36 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw