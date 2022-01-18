Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 44 Highlights: UP Yoddha gives Bengaluru Bulls reality check; Pawan, Pardeep struggle

UP Yoddha’s defence produced a masterclass as it marshalled the side to a thumping 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Sunday.

The UP Yoddha was on song as it claimed six Super Tackles and a total of 22 tackle points to steer the team to the sixth spot on the points table.

Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 (15 total points including three tackle points) while all the defenders chipped in with tackles. This was the best performance ever by a defence in PKL history and will certainly set the tone for the rest of the campaign.



