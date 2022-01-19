Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 45 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas dominate Haryana Steelers 45-26

An in-form Tamil Thalaivas beat Haryana Steelers 45-26 in the first game of the evening to climb up to fourth spot on the points table.

Thalaivas began the match with high intensity and quickly took a 20-7 inflicting two All Outs in the process on Haryana. However, the Steelers made a spirited comeback courtesy of skipper Vikash Kandola to reduce the deficit to 18-24 at half-time.

Learning from their errors in the first half, Thalaivas came out all guns blazing in the second half and simply blew the Steelers away during which they inflicted two more All Outs. Raider Manjeet scored a Super 10 for Thalaivas but the most impressive part of the match was their defense as skipper Surjeet and Sagar picked up eight and seven tackle points respectively.



