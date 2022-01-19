Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 45 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas dominate Haryana Steelers 45-26 PKL 8: An in-form Tamil Thalaivas side beat Haryana Steelers 45-26 to make a case to enter the top four in the points table. Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 13:08 IST Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 13:08 IST An in-form Tamil Thalaivas beat Haryana Steelers 45-26 in the first game of the evening to climb up to fourth spot on the points table.Thalaivas began the match with high intensity and quickly took a 20-7 inflicting two All Outs in the process on Haryana. However, the Steelers made a spirited comeback courtesy of skipper Vikash Kandola to reduce the deficit to 18-24 at half-time.Learning from their errors in the first half, Thalaivas came out all guns blazing in the second half and simply blew the Steelers away during which they inflicted two more All Outs. Raider Manjeet scored a Super 10 for Thalaivas but the most impressive part of the match was their defense as skipper Surjeet and Sagar picked up eight and seven tackle points respectively.Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Jaipur Pink Panthers end Naveen's super 10 streak, Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run; Thalaivas thrash Steelers by 19 points Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 44 Highlights: UP Yoddha gives Bengaluru Bulls reality check; Pawan, Pardeep struggle Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 43 Highlights: Aslam Inamdar shines as Puneri Paltan stun Bengal Warriors Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 42 Highlights: No super 10s but Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giant 27-26 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 41 Highlights: All-round U Mumba thrashes Telugu Titans Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 40 Highlights: Naveen pips Pardeep as Dabang Delhi beats UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 39 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 38 Highlights: Meetu Mahender helps Haryana Steelers stun defending champion Bengal Warriors