Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 46 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers end Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run with 30-28 win

Jaipur Pink Panthers outclassed Dabang Delhi K.C. 30-28 in a closely contested Match 46 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Monday.

Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal, who were both on Super 10 streaks for their respective teams, failed to cross the milestone in the tactical warfare. But coach Sanjeev Baliyan and his Jaipur team had the last laugh with Sahul Kumar picking up a High 5 (8 tackle points) and Deepak Hooda getting 9 raid points.

Delhi’s unbeaten run in Season 8 came to an end as the lack of a secondary raider to assist the prolific Naveen Kumar proved too costly.



