Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 46 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers end Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run with 30-28 win PKL 8: Delhi's unbeaten run in Season 8 came to an end as the lack of a secondary raider to assist the prolific Naveen Kumar proved too costly. Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 15:38 IST Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 15:38 IST Jaipur Pink Panthers outclassed Dabang Delhi K.C. 30-28 in a closely contested Match 46 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Monday.Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal, who were both on Super 10 streaks for their respective teams, failed to cross the milestone in the tactical warfare. But coach Sanjeev Baliyan and his Jaipur team had the last laugh with Sahul Kumar picking up a High 5 (8 tackle points) and Deepak Hooda getting 9 raid points.Delhi's unbeaten run in Season 8 came to an end as the lack of a secondary raider to assist the prolific Naveen Kumar proved too costly.Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Jaipur Pink Panthers end Naveen's super 10 streak, Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run; Thalaivas thrash Steelers by 19 points