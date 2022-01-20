Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 47 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba 43-23 PKL 8: A well-balanced Patna Pirates team once again showed why they are favourites for a playoff spot by thrashing an in-form U Mumba side 43-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 12:33 IST Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 12:33 IST A well-balanced Patna Pirates team once again showed why they are favourites for a playoff spot by thrashing an in-form U Mumba side 43-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Tuesday.Patna dominated from the first minute with their defenders Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Shadloui picking High 5s.All their players contributed in a win that helped the Pirates move to the top of the points table ahead of Dabang Delhi K.C.U Mumba went into the match without the services of the star raider Ajith Kumar. The lack of confidence in the raiding department affected the balance of the whole team.Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba 43-23 to go top; Telugu Titans stay winless after 22-40 loss to Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 47 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba 43-23 Odisha FC beats NorthEast United 2-0 as ISL grapples with COVID-19 Robert Lewandowski: Football a team sport; if team plays well, my job is easier Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 46 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers end Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run with 30-28 win Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 45 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas dominate Haryana Steelers 45-26 Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 44 Highlights: UP Yoddha gives Bengaluru Bulls reality check; Pawan, Pardeep struggle Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 43 Highlights: Aslam Inamdar shines as Puneri Paltan stun Bengal Warriors Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 42 Highlights: No super 10s but Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giant 27-26 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 41 Highlights: All-round U Mumba thrashes Telugu Titans