Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 47 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba 43-23

A well-balanced Patna Pirates team once again showed why they are favourites for a playoff spot by thrashing an in-form U Mumba side 43-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Patna dominated from the first minute with their defenders Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Shadloui picking High 5s.

All their players contributed in a win that helped the Pirates move to the top of the points table ahead of Dabang Delhi K.C.

U Mumba went into the match without the services of the star raider Ajith Kumar. The lack of confidence in the raiding department affected the balance of the whole team.



