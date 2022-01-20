Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 48 Highlights: Rajnish's heroics go in vain as Gujarat Giants pip Telugu Titans PKL 8: A dominating second half performance from Gujarat Giants in a 40-22 win meant that Telugu Titans suffered yet another loss. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 18:36 IST Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 18:36 IST A dominating second half performance from Gujarat Giants in a 40-22 win meant that Telugu Titans suffered yet another loss. Rakesh S was the star of the night for the Giants as he scored a Super 10 (a total of 16 points) and kept troubling a helpless Titans defense.He was ably supported in the raiding department by Mahendra Rajput who picked up six points. In the defense, Gujarat Giants' Parvesh Bhainswal got a High Five.In an otherwise disappointing team performance, Titans had one positive in Rajnish who gave an all-rounder's performance with 12 points.Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba 43-23 to go top; Telugu Titans stay winless after 22-40 loss to Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 48 Highlights: Rajnish's heroics go in vain as Gujarat Giants pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 47 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba 43-23 Odisha FC beats NorthEast United 2-0 as ISL grapples with COVID-19 Robert Lewandowski: Football a team sport; if team plays well, my job is easier Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 46 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers end Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run with 30-28 win Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 45 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas dominate Haryana Steelers 45-26 Ronaldo: It's always emotional to wear the Portugal jersey Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 44 Highlights: UP Yoddha gives Bengaluru Bulls reality check; Pawan, Pardeep struggle Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 43 Highlights: Aslam Inamdar shines as Puneri Paltan stun Bengal Warriors Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 42 Highlights: No super 10s but Patna Pirates edges Gujarat Giant 27-26