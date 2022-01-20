Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 48 Highlights: Rajnish's heroics go in vain as Gujarat Giants pip Telugu Titans

A dominating second half performance from Gujarat Giants in a 40-22 win meant that Telugu Titans suffered yet another loss.

Rakesh S was the star of the night for the Giants as he scored a Super 10 (a total of 16 points) and kept troubling a helpless Titans defense.

He was ably supported in the raiding department by Mahendra Rajput who picked up six points. In the defense, Gujarat Giants' Parvesh Bhainswal got a High Five.

In an otherwise disappointing team performance, Titans had one positive in Rajnish who gave an all-rounder's performance with 12 points.



Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba 43-23 to go top; Telugu Titans stay winless after 22-40 loss to Gujarat Giants