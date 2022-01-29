Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw PKL 8: UP Yoddha shared points with Haryana Steelers after playing a 36-36 draw in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 15:33 IST Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 15:33 IST UP Yoddha shared points with Haryana Steelers after playing a 36-36 draw in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 here on Wednesday.Yoddha had the lead for most parts of the match, but Haryana staged a late comeback to win crucial three points in the race for a playoff spot. Captain Vikash Kandola starred in the raiding department with 17 points and would have won the match for the Steelers, had it not been for Surender Gill's heroics at the other end. Gill scored 14 points for Yoddha who will be upset with the tie after having an eight-point lead in the second half.READ: Pro Kabaddi 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls thrash Dabang Delhi 61-22; Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players