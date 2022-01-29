Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw

UP Yoddha shared points with Haryana Steelers after playing a 36-36 draw in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 here on Wednesday.

Yoddha had the lead for most parts of the match, but Haryana staged a late comeback to win crucial three points in the race for a playoff spot.



Captain Vikash Kandola starred in the raiding department with 17 points and would have won the match for the Steelers, had it not been for Surender Gill's heroics at the other end. Gill scored 14 points for Yoddha who will be upset with the tie after having an eight-point lead in the second half.



