Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22

In what was one of the most lopsided games in PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls produced a clinical show to demolish Dabang Delhi and earn a commanding 61-22 victory. Bengaluru Bulls' 39-point win is the second-biggest win ever in PKL. Pawan Sehrawat single-handedly took the Dabang Delhi defence apart as he scored a stunning 27 points, six more than what the entire Dabang Delhi team managed.

Dabang Delhi was listless without Naveen Kumar, who has been the league's best raider this season. Dabang Delhi's raiders in Vijay and Ashu had little to offer, while the defence consisting of veterans such as Jeeva, Manjeet and Joginder was woeful.



