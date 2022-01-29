Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 PKL 8: In what was one of the most lopsided games in PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls produced a clinical show to demolish Dabang Delhi and earn a commanding 61-22 victory. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 15:53 IST Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 15:53 IST In what was one of the most lopsided games in PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls produced a clinical show to demolish Dabang Delhi and earn a commanding 61-22 victory. Bengaluru Bulls' 39-point win is the second-biggest win ever in PKL. Pawan Sehrawat single-handedly took the Dabang Delhi defence apart as he scored a stunning 27 points, six more than what the entire Dabang Delhi team managed.Dabang Delhi was listless without Naveen Kumar, who has been the league's best raider this season. Dabang Delhi's raiders in Vijay and Ashu had little to offer, while the defence consisting of veterans such as Jeeva, Manjeet and Joginder was woeful.READ: Pro Kabaddi 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls thrash Dabang Delhi 61-22; Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list