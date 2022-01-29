Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas

Defending champion Bengal Warriors earned a morale-boosting 37-28 victory. Warriors' captain Maninder Singh got a Super 10 (12 points) while defenders Amit Narwal and Ran Singh controlled the defence.



The victory helped Bengal Warriors snap its losing run and also ended Tamil Thalaivas six-game unbeaten run.



READ: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby, Bengal Warriors ousts Tamil Thalaivas