Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas PKL 8: The victory helped Bengal Warriors snap its losing run and also ended Tamil Thalaivas six-game unbeaten run. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 16:38 IST Defending champion Bengal Warriors earned a morale-boosting 37-28 victory. Warriors' captain Maninder Singh got a Super 10 (12 points) while defenders Amit Narwal and Ran Singh controlled the defence.The victory helped Bengal Warriors snap its losing run and also ended Tamil Thalaivas six-game unbeaten run.READ: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby, Bengal Warriors ousts Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw