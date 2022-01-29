Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas

PKL 8: The victory helped Bengal Warriors snap its losing run and also ended Tamil Thalaivas six-game unbeaten run.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 January, 2022 16:38 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 January, 2022 16:38 IST

Defending champion Bengal Warriors earned a morale-boosting 37-28 victory. Warriors' captain Maninder Singh got a Super 10 (12 points) while defenders Amit Narwal and Ran Singh controlled the defence.

The victory helped Bengal Warriors snap its losing run and also ended Tamil Thalaivas six-game unbeaten run.

READ: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby, Bengal Warriors ousts Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw
Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets
Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism
Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games
Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede
Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles?
Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us
Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain
Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances
Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list