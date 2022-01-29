Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 PKL 8: U Mumba simply failed to show in raider Ajith Kumar's absence as no one in the team managed to shine. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 16:43 IST Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 16:43 IST Puneri Paltan earned bragging rights as it cruised to a to a 42-23 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8) Maharashtra derby on Thursday.Left-cover Vishal Bhardwaj and all-rounder Nitin Tomar picked up High 5s for Puneri Paltan, which jumped to 10th on the points table. U Mumba simply failed to show in raider Ajith Kumar's absence as no one in the team managed to shine.READ: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby, Bengal Warriors ousts Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain