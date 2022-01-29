Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42

Puneri Paltan earned bragging rights as it cruised to a to a 42-23 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8) Maharashtra derby on Thursday.

Left-cover Vishal Bhardwaj and all-rounder Nitin Tomar picked up High 5s for Puneri Paltan, which jumped to 10th on the points table. U Mumba simply failed to show in raider Ajith Kumar's absence as no one in the team managed to shine.



