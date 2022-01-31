Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates PKL 8: Patna Pirates endured a poor outing as none of its raiders managed to make an impact. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2022 08:00 IST Team Sportstar 31 January, 2022 08:00 IST Jaipur Pink Panthers beat erstwhile table-topper Patna Pirates 38-28. Raider Deepak Niwas Hooda scored a Super 10 and was aided by Arjun Deshwal with nine points. Patna Pirates endured a poor outing as none of its raiders managed to make an impact.READ: PKL: Pawan Sehrawat shines in Bengaluru Bulls' win over Gujarat Giants, Deepak guides Jaipur Pink Panthers past Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles?