Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat erstwhile table-topper Patna Pirates 38-28. Raider Deepak Niwas Hooda scored a Super 10 and was aided by Arjun Deshwal with nine points. Patna Pirates endured a poor outing as none of its raiders managed to make an impact.



