Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat scored a stellar 19 points as the Bulls produced a fine all-round display to beat Gujarat Giants. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2022 12:31 IST Team Sportstar 31 January, 2022 12:31 IST Bengaluru Bulls stormed to the top of the table as it rode on another stunning performance from captain Pawan Sehrawat to beat Gujarat Giants 46-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Friday.Pawan scored a stellar 19 points as the Bulls produced a fine all-round display to claim its second successive win. Young raider Bharat was particularly good for the Bulls as he bagged seven raid points and also chipped in with two tackle points. The Gujarat Giants had a star among its ranks in Rakesh HS, who picked up 14 points, but the defence was below-par. The seasoned defensive duo of Sunil and Parvesh scored four points each but they were very error-prone.READ: PKL: Pawan Sehrawat shines in Bengaluru Bulls' win over Gujarat Giants, Deepak guides Jaipur Pink Panthers past Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede