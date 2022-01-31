Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls stormed to the top of the table as it rode on another stunning performance from captain Pawan Sehrawat to beat Gujarat Giants 46-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Friday.

Pawan scored a stellar 19 points as the Bulls produced a fine all-round display to claim its second successive win. Young raider Bharat was particularly good for the Bulls as he bagged seven raid points and also chipped in with two tackle points.



The Gujarat Giants had a star among its ranks in Rakesh HS, who picked up 14 points, but the defence was below-par. The seasoned defensive duo of Sunil and Parvesh scored four points each but they were very error-prone.



