Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C.’s Vijay produced last-minute heroics to help them beat Haryana Steelers 28-25. Vijay scored 11 points for the Delhi team, but five of his total came in the last two raids that helped the Season 7 finalists escape with a win.



