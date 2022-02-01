Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33

U.P. Yoddha showed great composure and planning as they beat struggling Telugu Titans 39-33. Yoddha were better in all the departments with their raiders – Pardeep Narwal (10), Shrikant Jadhav (7) and Surender Gill (7) – picking up valuable points.



