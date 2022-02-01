Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie

U Mumba restricted Bengal Warriors to a 32-32 tie where U Mumba's Abhishek Singh (13 points) and Warriors captain Maninder Singh (17 points) both had Super 10s.

Warriors had a five point lead for a large part of the fixture but errors in the final moments cost them a win.



READ: Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep Narwal shines, Naveen injured again; wins for Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha, U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors for 32-32 tie