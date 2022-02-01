Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie PKL 8: Bengal Warriors had a five point lead for a large part of the fixture but errors in the final moments cost them a win. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 13:45 IST Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 13:45 IST U Mumba restricted Bengal Warriors to a 32-32 tie where U Mumba's Abhishek Singh (13 points) and Warriors captain Maninder Singh (17 points) both had Super 10s.Warriors had a five point lead for a large part of the fixture but errors in the final moments cost them a win.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep Narwal shines, Naveen injured again; wins for Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha, U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors for 32-32 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates Read more stories on Videos. More Videos 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism