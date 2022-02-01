Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie

Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers played out an exciting 31-31 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League.



Defences of both the teams had a great outing with Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh and Jaipur's Sandeep Dhull picking up High 5s. Thaliavas had a two-point lead going into the final raid of the match but made a mistake resulting in a tie.



