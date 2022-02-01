Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie PKL 8: Defences of both the teams had a great outing with Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh and Jaipur's Sandeep Dhull picking up High 5s. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 14:01 IST Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 14:01 IST Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers played out an exciting 31-31 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League. Defences of both the teams had a great outing with Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh and Jaipur's Sandeep Dhull picking up High 5s. Thaliavas had a two-point lead going into the final raid of the match but made a mistake resulting in a tie.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie, Patna Pirates stops Bengaluru Bulls juggernaut in 38-31 win Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 49 Highlights: Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw Shanghai grannies knit love and pride into Olympic bouquets