Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls

Patna Pirates beat Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru.



A determined and disciplined Pirates defence made sure that Pawan Sehrawat, star raider of the Bengaluru Bulls, was off the mat for almost half the time. Pawan did pick up a Super 10 but the stars of the night were Pirates defenders Sunil Narwal (9 points) and Mohammadreza Shadloui who kept other Bengaluru raiders Chandran Ranjith and Bharat Hooda in check.

Despite the absence of main raider Monu Goyat, the Pirates had a decent outing in the raiding department too with Sachin Narwal and Guman Singh working together efficiently.



