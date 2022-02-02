Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls PKL 8: Patna Pirates beat Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 07:30 IST Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 07:30 IST Patna Pirates beat Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru. A determined and disciplined Pirates defence made sure that Pawan Sehrawat, star raider of the Bengaluru Bulls, was off the mat for almost half the time. Pawan did pick up a Super 10 but the stars of the night were Pirates defenders Sunil Narwal (9 points) and Mohammadreza Shadloui who kept other Bengaluru raiders Chandran Ranjith and Bharat Hooda in check.Despite the absence of main raider Monu Goyat, the Pirates had a decent outing in the raiding department too with Sachin Narwal and Guman Singh working together efficiently.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie, Patna Pirates stops Bengaluru Bulls juggernaut in 38-31 win Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 50 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls punish Naveen-less Dabang Delhi 61-22