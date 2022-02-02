Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan PKL 8: U.P. Yoddha got the better of Puneri Paltan in a high scoring game Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:01 IST Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:01 IST Surender Gill was the star for U.P. Yoddha as they thrashed Puneri Paltan 50-40 in a high- scoring fixture. Raiders Surender Gill (21 points) and Pardeep Narwal (10 points) scored Super 10s for Yoddha in an intense kabaddi match with far too many defensive errors.Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had Super 10s for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune side, but they did not get any help from a stuttering defence that conceded far too many points.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42