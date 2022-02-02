Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan

PKL 8: U.P. Yoddha got the better of Puneri Paltan in a high scoring game

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 February, 2022 16:01 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 February, 2022 16:01 IST

Surender Gill was the star for U.P. Yoddha as they thrashed Puneri Paltan 50-40 in a high- scoring fixture. Raiders Surender Gill (21 points) and Pardeep Narwal (10 points) scored Super 10s for Yoddha in an intense kabaddi match with far too many defensive errors.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had Super 10s for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune side, but they did not get any help from a stuttering defence that conceded far too many points.

READ: Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls
IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates
25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42