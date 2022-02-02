Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan

Surender Gill was the star for U.P. Yoddha as they thrashed Puneri Paltan 50-40 in a high- scoring fixture. Raiders Surender Gill (21 points) and Pardeep Narwal (10 points) scored Super 10s for Yoddha in an intense kabaddi match with far too many defensive errors.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had Super 10s for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune side, but they did not get any help from a stuttering defence that conceded far too many points.



READ: Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller