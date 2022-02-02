Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point PKL 8: Bengal captain Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 but it was the Warriors' defenders who showed the mental composure to clinch a last-minute victory. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:36 IST Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:36 IST Defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller. The low-scoring affair saw both teams exchanging leads with defences on top. Bengal captain Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 but it was the Warriors' defenders who showed the mental composure to clinch a last-minute victory.Telugu Titans will be left wondering what they need to secure a win in Season 8. Their raider Rajnish once again clinched a Super 10 (11 points) but an ALL OUT in the dying minutes cost them dearly.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 52 Highlights: U Mumba sorely misses Ajith Kumar, falls to Puneri Paltan 23-42 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 51 Highlights: Ran Singh marks successful return to mat as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas