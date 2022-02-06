Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 63 Highlights: Gujarat Giants holds U Mumba to 24-24 draw PKL 8: Both U Mumba and Gujarat Giants will look back at the match and think they could have won it had they been a little more proactive Team Sportstar 06 February, 2022 17:29 IST Team Sportstar 06 February, 2022 17:29 IST U Mumba and Gujarat Giants shared the spoils in an entertaining 24-24 tie.Ajay Kumar, Gujarat’s star of the night with 7 points, clinched an important point in the last minute to earn his team a tie. Both teams will look back at the match and think they could have won it had they been a little more proactive. Ajith Kumar was the best raider for Mumbai in the low-scoring game that also their right corner Rinku pick up a High 5.READ: PKL 8: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates; U Mumba held to draw by Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 63 Highlights: Gujarat Giants holds U Mumba to 24-24 draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 62 Highlights: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates