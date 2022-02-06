Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 63 Highlights: Gujarat Giants holds U Mumba to 24-24 draw

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants shared the spoils in an entertaining 24-24 tie.

Ajay Kumar, Gujarat’s star of the night with 7 points, clinched an important point in the last minute to earn his team a tie. Both teams will look back at the match and think they could have won it had they been a little more proactive. Ajith Kumar was the best raider for Mumbai in the low-scoring game that also their right corner Rinku pick up a High 5.



READ: PKL 8: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates; U Mumba held to draw by Gujarat Giants