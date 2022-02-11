Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 8: Telugu Titans beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24 for its first win of the season. Team Sportstar 11 February, 2022 23:33 IST Team Sportstar 11 February, 2022 23:33 IST Telugu Titans beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24 for its first win of the season. No established captain, star raider injured - a bunch of youngsters without much experience have shown massive character to draw one too many close games before finally registering their first win of the season. READ: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Telugu Titans beat Jaipur Pink Panthers for first win of season Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Christian Eriksen: Was difficult to watch football at the start because I was not there SKY level of humour - Suryakumar Yadav at his witty best as he addresses Bevan comparison, mind games against Pollard Sportstar Aces Awards - Celebrating the best of a glorious year for Indian sports Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 63 Highlights: Gujarat Giants holds U Mumba to 24-24 draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 62 Highlights: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls