Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest

Gujarat Giants clinched a dramatic win over Tamil Thalaivas. Coach Manpreet Singh’s Gujarat showed a lot of grit despite trailing by 6 points in the closing minutes to secure an incredible comeback win. Their captain Sunil Kumar scored a High Five while raider Mahendra Rajput picked nine points including one from the last raid of the match.



READ: PKL 8: Nabibakhsh's eight-point raid leads Bengal Warriors to 40-39 win over Bengaluru Bulls; Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in final minute drama