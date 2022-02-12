Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid PKL 8: An eight-point raid by Bengal, thanks to defenders following Nabibakhsh into the lobby without a touch, helped the Warriors shift the balance of play and eventually clinch the match. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 00:02 IST Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 00:02 IST Defending champion Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-39.The Bulls dominated most parts of the match with captain Pawan Sehrawat scoring a Super 10 but an eight-point raid by Bengal, thanks to defenders following Nabibakhsh into the lobby without a touch, helped the Warriors shift the balance of play and eventually clinch the match. Bengal’s Maninder Singh scored 9 points, but they will have to thank their lucky stars for enabling a strange yet exciting comeback win.READ: PKL 8: Nabibakhsh's eight-point raid leads Bengal Warriors to 40-39 win over Bengaluru Bulls; Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in final minute drama Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Christian Eriksen: Was difficult to watch football at the start because I was not there SKY level of humour - Suryakumar Yadav at his witty best as he addresses Bevan comparison, mind games against Pollard Sportstar Aces Awards - Celebrating the best of a glorious year for Indian sports Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 63 Highlights: Gujarat Giants holds U Mumba to 24-24 draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 62 Highlights: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls