Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid

Defending champion Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-39.

The Bulls dominated most parts of the match with captain Pawan Sehrawat scoring a Super 10 but an eight-point raid by Bengal, thanks to defenders following Nabibakhsh into the lobby without a touch, helped the Warriors shift the balance of play and eventually clinch the match. Bengal’s Maninder Singh scored 9 points, but they will have to thank their lucky stars for enabling a strange yet exciting comeback win.



