Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors PKL 8: The star performer of the evening was Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh, who scored 19 points. However, his side's defence was below par and managed only four points in the entire game. Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 20:11 IST Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 20:11 IST UP Yoddha largely banked on its defensive prowess to get the better of Bengal Warriors, while the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill each scored nine points. The star performer of the evening was Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh, who scored 19 points. However, his side's defence was below par and managed only four points in the entire game.READ: Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha beats Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers upsets Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar Kashmir's Arif Mohammad Khan almost quit alpine skiing due to financial difficulties - journey to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30