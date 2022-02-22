Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors

PKL 8: The star performer of the evening was Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh, who scored 19 points. However, his side's defence was below par and managed only four points in the entire game.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 February, 2022 20:11 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 February, 2022 20:11 IST

UP Yoddha largely banked on its defensive prowess to get the better of Bengal Warriors, while the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill each scored nine points. The star performer of the evening was Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh, who scored 19 points. However, his side's defence was below par and managed only four points in the entire game.

READ: Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha beats Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers upsets Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36
Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity
Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference
Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy
Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar
Kashmir's Arif Mohammad Khan almost quit alpine skiing due to financial difficulties - journey to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30