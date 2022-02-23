Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35 PKL 8: Mohit Goyat scored 13 points (including three tackle points) as Puneri Paltan stopped Pawan Sehrawat and the Bulls from moving to the top of the points table. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 09:49 IST Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 09:49 IST Mohit Goyat was the star for Puneri Paltan as he led his side to a 37-35 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Saturday.The raider scored 13 points (including three tackle points) as Puneri Paltan stopped Pawan Sehrawat and the Bulls from moving to the top of the points table. READ: Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan, U Mumba post wins; Jaipur Pink Panthers ties with Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar Kashmir's Arif Mohammad Khan almost quit alpine skiing due to financial difficulties - journey to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30