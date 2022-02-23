Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35

Mohit Goyat was the star for Puneri Paltan as he led his side to a 37-35 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Saturday.

The raider scored 13 points (including three tackle points) as Puneri Paltan stopped Pawan Sehrawat and the Bulls from moving to the top of the points table.



