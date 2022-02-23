Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 71 Highlights: U Mumba crush Telugu Titans 42-35

Abhishek Singh and Fazel Atrachali shone for U Mumba as the former champion defeated Telugu Titans 42-35. U Mumba dominated most parts of the match with Abhishek scoring 15 raid points and Fazel Atrachali picking 6 tackle points. Adarsh was the sole star for Telugu Titans as he clinched a Super 10.



