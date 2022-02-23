Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 71 Highlights: U Mumba crush Telugu Titans 42-35 PKL 8: U Mumba dominated most parts of the match with Abhishek scoring 15 raid points and Fazel Atrachali picking 6 tackle points. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 10:14 IST Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 10:14 IST Abhishek Singh and Fazel Atrachali shone for U Mumba as the former champion defeated Telugu Titans 42-35. U Mumba dominated most parts of the match with Abhishek scoring 15 raid points and Fazel Atrachali picking 6 tackle points. Adarsh was the sole star for Telugu Titans as he clinched a Super 10.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan, U Mumba post wins; Jaipur Pink Panthers ties with Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar Kashmir's Arif Mohammad Khan almost quit alpine skiing due to financial difficulties - journey to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers