Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 72 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas settle for another draw, tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 8: This was Tamil Thalaivas' sixth draw of the season. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 10:30 IST There was nothing to separate Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalavas as the two sides played out a 34-34 tie. This was Tamil Thalaivas' sixth draw of the season. It was a game where the raiders ruled the roost as Arjun Deshwal led the scoring for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 15 points, while Ajinkya Pawar scored 14 points for Tamil Thalaivas. Manjeet also had a good run as he bagged 12 points too.