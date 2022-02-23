Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 helped Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 36-31. The Bulls captain scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half, as the Season 6 champions kept calm in the final minutes of the match to win the South Indian derby.



