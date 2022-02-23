Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat started the match with high intensity and the Telugu Titans, missing Rajnish in this game, could not keep up. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 10:52 IST Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 10:52 IST Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 helped Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 36-31. The Bulls captain scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half, as the Season 6 champions kept calm in the final minutes of the match to win the South Indian derby.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls tops standings with win over Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers beats UP Yoddha in a thriller Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 73 Highlights: Haryana Steelers steal one-point win from UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 72 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas settle for another draw, tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 71 Highlights: U Mumba crush Telugu Titans 42-35 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar