Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans

PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat started the match with high intensity and the Telugu Titans, missing Rajnish in this game, could not keep up.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 February, 2022 10:52 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 February, 2022 10:52 IST

Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 helped Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 36-31. The Bulls captain scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half, as the Season 6 champions kept calm in the final minutes of the match to win the South Indian derby.

READ: Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls tops standings with win over Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers beats UP Yoddha in a thriller

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 73 Highlights: Haryana Steelers steal one-point win from UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 72 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas settle for another draw, tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 71 Highlights: U Mumba crush Telugu Titans 42-35

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36
Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity
Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making
Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference
Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy
Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar